HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) +12.9% in Thursday's trading after an SEC filing disclosed CEO Jack Hightower this week bought 462,749 common shares at $21.61 each.

The CEO now controls more than 81.2M HighPeak (HPK) shares, or 76.5% of its outstanding stock, including ~6.85M shares from vested stock options and warrants to buy another 681.3K shares, according to the filing.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) looks like "a good investment proposition given the high profitability of its operations," Alberto Abaterusso writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.