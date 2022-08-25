Meta sets October release of its newest VR headset
Aug. 25, 2022 Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Just in time for Halloween, Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is planning on launching its new virtual reality headset in October.
- Meta (META) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg divulged his company's next headset plans during an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Thursday. The headset is being manufactured under Meta's (META) Project Cambria program.
- According to a report from The Verge, Zuckerberg said that the new device will have "a few big features" such as social options that will be enabled by eye and facial tracking.
- The new Meta (META) VR headset is also expected to come with a heftier price tag than the company's current Quest headset, which recently got a $100 price bump, to start at $399.
