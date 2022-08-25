Workday Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.54B beats by $20M

Aug. 25, 2022 4:02 PM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Workday press release (NASDAQ:WDAY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 (vs. $1.23 Y/Y) beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.54B (+21.9% Y/Y) beats by $20M.

  • Subscription Revenues of $1.37 Billion, Up 22.8% Year Over Year.

  • 24-Month Subscription Revenue Backlog of $8.37 Billion, Up 21.7% Year Over Year.

  • Total Subscription Revenue Backlog of $13.47 Billion, Up 27.4% Year Over Year.

  • "As a result, we are maintaining our guidance for fiscal 2023 subscription revenue to be in the range of $5.537 billion to $5.557 billion, representing 22% year-over-year growth. We expect third quarter subscription revenue of $1.418 billion to $1.420 billion, growth of 21%. We are raising our fiscal 2023 non-GAAP operating margin guidance to 19.0%, reflecting the scalability of our model and our commitment to longer-term margin expansion." said Barbara Larson, CFO.

  • Shares +7.17%.

