Sumo Logic Q2 profit, revenue beat estimates, Q3 forecast above estimates
Aug. 25, 2022
- Sumo Logic press release (NASDAQ:SUMO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $74.1M (+26.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.55M.
- Financial Outlook
- For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Sumo Logic expects:
- Total revenue between $73.5 million and $74.5 million vs. $72.96M consensus, representing 19% to 20% growth year-over-year
- Non-GAAP operating margin of (24)% to (23)%
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 (-$0.16 consensus) on approximately 119.0 million weighted average shares outstanding
- For the full fiscal year 2023, Sumo Logic expects:
- Total revenue between $289.0 million and $293.0 million vs. $290.35M consensus, representing 19% to 21% growth year-over-year
- Non-GAAP operating margin of (23)% to (22)%
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.56 to $0.54 ($-0.61 consensus) on approximately 117.5 million weighted average shares outstanding
