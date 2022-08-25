Affirm GAAP EPS of -$0.65 misses by $0.08, revenue of $364.13M beats by $8.54M
Aug. 25, 2022 4:08 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Affirm press release (NASDAQ:AFRM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.65 (vs. -0.48 Y/Y) misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $364.13M (+39.1% Y/Y) beats by $8.54M.
- Active Merchants Increase from 29,000 to 235,000 and Active Consumers Grow 96% Year over Year
- Gross Merchandise Volume Increases 77% and Total Revenue Grows by 39% Year over Year for the Quarter.
- Active consumers grew 96% to 14.0 million and increased by 1.2 million, or 10%, on a sequential basis compared to as of March 31, 2022.
- Total transactions grew to 12.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 139%.
- Transactions per active consumer increased 31% to 3.0 as of June 30, 2022, and 85% of total transactions during the fourth quarter were from repeat Affirm consumers.
- Q1 Outlook: GMV $4.20 to $4.40 billion, Revenue $345 to $365 million vs. consensus of $390.87M, Adjusted Operating Margin (12) to (10) percent.
- 2023 Outlook: GMV $20.50 to $22.00 billion, Revenue $1.625 to $1.725B vs. consensus of $1.9B, Adjusted Operating Margin (6.5) to (4.5) percent.
- The Company assumes the current forward interest rate curve as well as early signs of macroeconomic stress persisting through the fiscal year;
- The Company expects holiday-driven seasonality in the second quarter driving a seasonal decline in revenue as a percent of GMV and revenue less transaction costs as a percent of GMV;
- The Company has not included any material impact to GMV or revenue from the rollout of its Affirm Debit+ card; and
- The Company expects equity capital required as a percent of total platform portfolio to remain below 5% throughout the fiscal year.
- Shares -17.07%.
Comments (17)