Affirm GAAP EPS of -$0.65 misses by $0.08, revenue of $364.13M beats by $8.54M

Aug. 25, 2022
  • Affirm press release (NASDAQ:AFRM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.65 (vs. -0.48 Y/Y) misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $364.13M (+39.1% Y/Y) beats by $8.54M.
  • Active Merchants Increase from 29,000 to 235,000 and Active Consumers Grow 96% Year over Year
  • Gross Merchandise Volume Increases 77% and Total Revenue Grows by 39% Year over Year for the Quarter.
  • Active consumers grew 96% to 14.0 million and increased by 1.2 million, or 10%, on a sequential basis compared to as of March 31, 2022.
  • Total transactions grew to 12.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 139%.
  • Transactions per active consumer increased 31% to 3.0 as of June 30, 2022, and 85% of total transactions during the fourth quarter were from repeat Affirm consumers.
  • Q1 Outlook: GMV $4.20 to $4.40 billion, Revenue $345 to $365 million vs. consensus of $390.87M, Adjusted Operating Margin (12) to (10) percent.
  • 2023 Outlook: GMV $20.50 to $22.00 billion, Revenue $1.625 to $1.725B vs. consensus of $1.9B, Adjusted Operating Margin (6.5) to (4.5) percent.
  • The Company assumes the current forward interest rate curve as well as early signs of macroeconomic stress persisting through the fiscal year;
  • The Company expects holiday-driven seasonality in the second quarter driving a seasonal decline in revenue as a percent of GMV and revenue less transaction costs as a percent of GMV;
  • The Company has not included any material impact to GMV or revenue from the rollout of its Affirm Debit+ card; and
  • The Company expects equity capital required as a percent of total platform portfolio to remain below 5% throughout the fiscal year.
  • Shares -17.07%.

