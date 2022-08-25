Almost 40% of those hospitalized with COVID vaccinated and boosted - CDC
Aug. 25, 2022
- From the end of March until the end of May 2022, 39% of those who were hospitalized with COVID-19 completed their primary vaccination series and received one booster, according to a CDC study.
- However, the study also found that hospitalization rates among unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times higher compared to those who were vaccinated.
- Results indicated that during the three-month period, a time when the BA.2 Omicron subvariant was dominant, hospitalization rates rose among all age groups, but were particularly higher among adults 65 and older.
- Those with two booster shots were less likely to be hospitalized than those with just one during the BA.2 period.
- Overall, results showed that vaccinations were more effective at preventing hospitalization when the Delta variant was dominant compared to later variants.
- COVID vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
- Updated booster shots that are effective against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to be available shortly after Labor Day.
