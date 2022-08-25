Global shipping container suppliers A.P. Moeller Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) (OTCPK:AMKAF) and China International Marine Containers said on Thursday they are abandoning plans for the Chinese firm to take over Maersk's refrigerated container-making unit, citing "significant regulatory challenges."

U.S. Department of Justice officials said the proposed sale would have consolidated control of 90% of the world's supply of cold-storage boxes in Chinese state-controlled hands.

The DoJ said the sale announced last September could have raised prices and lowered quality for the boxes that are used for transporting goods such as food and medicine around the world.

Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) (OTCPK:AMKAF), which had wanted the sale so it focus more directly on shipping, said it will assess the best structural set-up to ensure the long-term development of its container-making unit.

