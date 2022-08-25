VMware Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beats by $0.07, revenue of $3.34B beats by $40M

Aug. 25, 2022 4:11 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • VMware press release (NYSE:VMW): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $3.34B (+6.4% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.74 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 15% from the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Subscription and SaaS Revenue of $943 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year
  • Subscription and SaaS ARR for the second quarter was $3.89 billion, an increase of 24% year-over-year.
  • GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $566 million, an increase of 8% Y/Y.

