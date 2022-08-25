VMware Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beats by $0.07, revenue of $3.34B beats by $40M
Aug. 25, 2022
- VMware press release (NYSE:VMW): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $3.34B (+6.4% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.74 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 15% from the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Subscription and SaaS Revenue of $943 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year
- Subscription and SaaS ARR for the second quarter was $3.89 billion, an increase of 24% year-over-year.
- GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $566 million, an increase of 8% Y/Y.
