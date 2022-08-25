Ulta Beauty Non-GAAP EPS of $5.69 beats by $0.70, revenue of $2.3B beats by $100M, raises 2022 outlook
Aug. 25, 2022 4:13 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Ulta Beauty press release (NASDAQ:ULTA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.69 (vs. $4.52 Y/Y) beats by $0.70.
- Revenue of $2.3B (+16.8% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Comparable Sales Increased 14.4%
- Raises 2022 Outlook: Updated Net sales $9.65 billion to $9.75 billion (prior guidance of $9.35 billion to $9.55 billion) vs. consensus of $9.53B, Comparable sales 9.5% to 10.5% (prior guidance of 6% to 8%), New stores, net 50, Operating margin 14.6% to 14.8% (prior guidance of 14.1% to 14.4%), EPS $20.70 to $21.20 vs. consensus of $20.25 (prior guidance of $19.20 to $20.10)
- Shares +2.65%.
