Allison Transmission gets $6.55M contract from US Army for electric hybrid sub-system

Aug. 25, 2022 4:13 PM ETALSNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Allison Transmission (ALSN) said Thursday it was awarded a $6.55M contract by the U.S. Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center for an electric hybrid sub-system in its next generation electrified transmission for armored combat vehicles.
  • The next generation electrified transmission features a 220 KW electric motor and associated inverter for on-board vehicle power and parallel electric hybrid operation.
  • With this, ALSN expects to meet requirements across various applications, including the Army's optionally manned fighting vehicle (OMFV) and main battle tank markets.
  • The OMFV program will replace nearly 3K legacy Bradley vehicles.
  • The next generation electrified transmission was selected by American Rheinmetall Vehicles for integration into its OMFV offering.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.