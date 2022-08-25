Allison Transmission gets $6.55M contract from US Army for electric hybrid sub-system
Aug. 25, 2022
- Allison Transmission (ALSN) said Thursday it was awarded a $6.55M contract by the U.S. Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center for an electric hybrid sub-system in its next generation electrified transmission for armored combat vehicles.
- The next generation electrified transmission features a 220 KW electric motor and associated inverter for on-board vehicle power and parallel electric hybrid operation.
- With this, ALSN expects to meet requirements across various applications, including the Army's optionally manned fighting vehicle (OMFV) and main battle tank markets.
- The OMFV program will replace nearly 3K legacy Bradley vehicles.
- The next generation electrified transmission was selected by American Rheinmetall Vehicles for integration into its OMFV offering.
