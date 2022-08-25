Domo Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.07, revenue of $75.5M misses by $0.9M
Aug. 25, 2022 4:16 PM ETDomo, Inc. (DOMO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Domo press release (NASDAQ:DOMO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $75.5M (+20.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.9M.
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $76.0 million to $77.0 million vs consensus of $79.80M for Q3 Fiscal 2023.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.23 and $0.27 vs consensus of -$0.34 based on 34.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding for Q3 Fiscal 2023.
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $305.0 million to $310.0 million vs consensus of $315.71M for Full Year Fiscal 2023.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.88 and $0.96 vs consensus -$1.29 based on 34.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding for Full Year Fiscal 2023.
