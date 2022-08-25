Ulta Beauty rallies after comparable sales shine, margins hold up

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reports comparable store sales rose 14.4% in Q2 against a tough comparison from a year ago when they were up 56.3%. That mark beat the consensus expectation for a 10.3% gain. Transactions were up 8.3% during the quarter and the average ticket was 5.6% higher.

Gross profit fell back to 40.4% of sales from 40.6% a year ago primarily primarily due to lower merchandise margin and higher inventory shrink, partially offset by leverage of fixed costs and strong growth in other revenue.

Net income was $296M vs. $251M a year ago.

ULTA ended the quarter with a cash position of $434M. Inventory totaled $1.67B compared to $1.44B a year ago. The increase in inventory was primarily due to the addition of 29 net new stores opened since last year, inventory to support new brand launches, inventory cost increases, and inventory receipts to maintain strong in-stocks of key items to support expected demand.

Looking ahead, ULTA expects FY22 revenue of $9.65B to $9.75B vs. $9.35B to $9.55B prior view and $9.53B consensus. EPS is expected to land in a range of $19.20 to $20.10 vs. $20.25 consensus. Operating margin is seen coming in at 14.6% to 14.8% vs. 14.1% to 14.4% prior view.

ULTA +2.33% in after-hours action on Thursday to $429.00 .

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) has now topped EPS estimates in 14 of the last 16 quarters.