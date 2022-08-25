Elastic Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.02, revenue of $250.1M beats by $3.76M

Aug. 25, 2022 4:17 PM ET Elastic N.V. (ESTC)
  • Elastic press release (NYSE:ESTC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $250.1M (+29.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.76M.
  • Elastic Cloud revenue was $97.7 million, an increase of 59% year-over-year, or 62% on a constant currency basis
  • GAAP operating loss was $60.6 million; GAAP operating margin was -24%
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.7 million; non-GAAP operating margin was -2%
  • Operating cash flow was -$9.7 million with adjusted free cash flow of $1.7 million
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $848.8 million as of July 31, 2022
  • Total subscription customer count was over 19,300, compared to over 18,600 in Q4 FY22, and over 16,000 in Q1 FY22
  • Total customer count with Annual Contract Value (ACV) greater than $100,000 was over 1,010, compared to over 960 in Q4 FY22, and over 780 in Q1 FY22
  • Net Expansion Rate was just under 130%, and was flat compared to Q4 FY22
  • For the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending October 31, 2022):
  • Total revenue is expected to be between $260 million and $262 million ($260.67M consensus), representing 27% year-over-year growth at the midpoint (32% year-over-year constant currency growth at the midpoint)
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -0.6% and -0.2%
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.11 and $0.09 (-$0.09 consensus), assuming between 95.0 million and 96.0 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
  • For fiscal 2023 (ending April 30, 2023):
  • Total revenue is expected to be between $1,080 million and $1,086 million ($1.09B consensus), representing 26% year-over-year growth at the midpoint (30% year-over-year constant currency growth at the midpoint)
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 0.3% and 0.7%
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.31 and $0.25 (-$0.30 consensus), assuming between 95.0 million and 97.0 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
  • Shares -6%.

Comments (12)

