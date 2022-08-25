POSaBIT Systems reports Q2 results

Aug. 25, 2022 4:22 PM ETPOSaBIT Systems Corporation (POSAF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • POSaBIT Systems press release (OTCQB:POSAF): Q2 Revenue of $8.2M (+64.0% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of  $661M

  • The Company provides the following guidance for the full year 2022.

    As of May 26, 2022

    As of August 25, 2022

    Total Revenue

    $37.0 to $40.0 million

    $37.0 to $40.0 million

    Gross Profit Dollars

    $9.0 to $10.0 million

    $9.5 to $10.5 million

    Transactional sales for card services

    $675 to $730 million

    $600 to $700 million

    Revenue guidance remains unchanged and the lower end of the gross profit guidance has been increased to $9.5 million. Previous guidance on transactional sales for card services was $675 to $730 million and is $600 to $700 million.

