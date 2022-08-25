The Company provides the following guidance for the full year 2022.

As of May 26, 2022 As of August 25, 2022 Total Revenue $37.0 to $40.0 million $37.0 to $40.0 million Gross Profit Dollars $9.0 to $10.0 million $9.5 to $10.5 million Transactional sales for card services $675 to $730 million $600 to $700 million

Revenue guidance remains unchanged and the lower end of the gross profit guidance has been increased to $9.5 million. Previous guidance on transactional sales for card services was $675 to $730 million and is $600 to $700 million.