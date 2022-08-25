POSaBIT Systems reports Q2 results
Aug. 25, 2022 4:22 PM ETPOSaBIT Systems Corporation (POSAF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- POSaBIT Systems press release (OTCQB:POSAF): Q2 Revenue of $8.2M (+64.0% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA of $661M
The Company provides the following guidance for the full year 2022.
As of May 26, 2022
As of August 25, 2022
Total Revenue
$37.0 to $40.0 million
$37.0 to $40.0 million
Gross Profit Dollars
$9.0 to $10.0 million
$9.5 to $10.5 million
Transactional sales for card services
$675 to $730 million
$600 to $700 million
Revenue guidance remains unchanged and the lower end of the gross profit guidance has been increased to $9.5 million. Previous guidance on transactional sales for card services was $675 to $730 million and is $600 to $700 million.
