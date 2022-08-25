Gap Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.10, revenue of $3.86B beats by $40M; withdraws annual guidance
Aug. 25, 2022 4:23 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Gap press release (NYSE:GPS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $3.86B (-8.3% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Comparable sales were down 10% year-over-year.
- Online sales declined 6% compared to last year and represented 34% of total net sales.
- Store sales declined 10% compared to last year.
- The company ended the quarter with 3,390 store locations in over 40 countries, of which 2,799 were company operated.
- Reported gross margin was 34.5%; adjusted gross margin.
- Rent, occupancy and depreciation deleveraged 30 basis points versus last year primarily due to lower sales volume in the quarter.
- Q3 Forward Looking Statements: The company continues to expect a net benefit to GAAP earnings in the third quarter due to the sale of its UK distribution center now that its European partnership model transition is complete. This will be reflected in the company’s adjusted diluted earnings per share in the third quarter fiscal 2022.
- Also, third quarter ending inventory growth is expected to moderate substantially and is targeting negative inventories versus last year by the end of fiscal 2022 as a result of its inventory actions, reduction of receipts, and anniversary of higher in-transit levels last year.
- Withdrawn FY 2022 Guidance: "Given the actions the company has underway and in midst of a CEO transition, combined with the uncertain macro-environment, the company is withdrawing its prior fiscal 2022 outlook," report.
- Capital expenditures for the year is expected to be approximately $650 million.
- Shares +3.3%.
