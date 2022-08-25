Hong Kong's Magic Empire stock falls 29%, hitting new all-time low

Aug. 25, 2022 4:25 PM ETMagic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Hong Kong’s Magic Empire (NASDAQ:MEGL) stock hit a new all-time low on Thursday, closing 29% lower than the previous session.

Shares of the financial services provider opened at $10.53, hitting a high of $10.75 in early trading before sliding to a new 52-week low of $7.47 in late afternoon. The stock closed at $7.52, down 29% from Wednesday’s closing price of $10.60.

Magic Empire shares have been trending lower since Aug. 16 after soaring 116% on Aug. 15.

The Chinese company made its US market debut on Aug. 5, offering 5M shares priced at $4 per share to raise $20M. After several halts due to volatility, the stock finished its first session 2,325% higher at $97 per share. The stock reached an all-time high of $249.94 during its second day of trading on Aug. 8, only to plunge 90% on Aug. 9.

