Gap trades higher after better-than-feared earnings report

Gap (NYSE:GPS) gained in after-hours trading on Thursday after releasing its Q2 earnings report.

The retailer said it is taking actions to better optimize profitability and cash flow in the near term, reducing operating costs as well as impairing unproductive inventory. GPS also noted that elevated inventory and pressured margins are current realities against unsettled market conditions, but they are not expected to define the ability for GPS to recover.

Comparable sales fell 10% in Q2 and merchandise margins were down 850 basis points as high air freight costs and discounting at Old Navy factored in.

Gap (GPS) ended the quarter with a cash position of $708M and inventory of $3.1B (+37% Y/Y).

Gap's outlook: "Coming off of peak inflation and the higher gas prices particularly impacting the lower-income consumer in June, the company has seen an improvement in sales trends in July and into August consistent with many other retailers. While the company is making progress balancing its assortments, it remains cautiously optimistic in light of the consumer environment as it relates to its revenue in the second half of fiscal 2022."

Prior formal guidance from Gap (GPS) for the full year was withdrawn.

The company expects to open about 30 to 40 Athleta stores and 20 to 30 Old Navy stores in FY22. As part of its 350-store closure plan, GPS continues to expect to close about 50 Gap and Banana Republic stores in North America during the year.

Shares of Gap (GPS) moved 7.29% higher in after-hours trading to $10.01 to take back some of the ground lost in the week in front of the earnings report.

Gap (GPS) trades below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.