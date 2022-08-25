OpenText to acquire Micro Focus for $6B in an all cash transaction

OpenText (OTEX) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, OpenText UK to acquire Micro Focus at a price of 532 pence per share, implying an enterprise value of ~$6B.

Micro Focus is one of the largest software companies and serves globally, including many of the largest companies in the Fortune Global 500 and had ~$2.7B pro forma trailing twelve months revenue for the period ended April 30, 2022.

Total purchase price is 2.2x Micro Focus pro forma TTM revenues or 6.3x Micro Focus pro forma TTM adjusted EBITDA

Expected cost synergies of $400M, including Micro Focus' previously announced cost savings program of $300M, as well as $100M in additional cost synergies.

Acquisition is expected to close in Q1 2023.

Stock drops 1.2% during after market hours.