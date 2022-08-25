Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock sank 13% in Thursday after-hours trading after the Buy Now, Pay Later lender issued Q1 and FY2023 guidance that trailed Wall Street estimates. In addition, fiscal Q4 GAAP loss per share was wider than expected.

The Buy Now, Pay Later lender issued FY 2023 revenue guidance of $1.63B-$1.73B, lower than the $1.90B consensus and representing 20%-28% growth from FY2022 revenue or $1.35B. The company guides to gross merchandise value of $20.5B-$22.0B for the year, as compared with $15.5B it had in FY2022.

Adjusted operating margin is expected to be -4.5% to -6.5%, compared with -5.8% reported in FY2022.

Fiscal Q1 revenue guidance of $345M-$365M compares with consensus of $390.9M; adjusted operating loss as a percentage of revenue is expected to be 10%-12%, compared with 8.0% adjusted operating loss margin reported in Q4.

EPS for its fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 was -$0.65, a wider loss than the -$0.57 consensus; compares with -$0.19 in Q3 and -$0.46 in Q4 2021.

Q4 revenue of $364.1M, topping the $355.6M consensus, increased from $354.8M in Q3 and from $261.8M in Q4 2021.

"We grew GMV by 77% and set a new record for consumer re-engagement with 85% of transactions coming from repeat users, all while prudently managing risk," said Affirm (AFRM) founder and CEO Max Levchin.

Gross merchandise volume of $4.4B rose from $3.9B in the prior quarter and from $2.5B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted operating loss was $29.3M compared with adjusted operating income of $4.0M in the prior quarter and income of $14.2M in the year-ago quarter.

The number of active consumers of 14.0M vs. 12.7M at March 31, 2022. Transactions per active consumer were 3.0, up from 2.7 in the previous quarter. 85% of total transactions during Q4 were from repeat Affirm (AFRM) customers. Active merchants were 235K vs. 207K at the end of Q3.

Transaction costs as a percentage of GMV were 4.1% in Q4 vs. 4.4% in Q3 and 4.6% in Q4 2021.

Allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of loans held for investment, was 6.2% at June 30, 2022 vs. 6.4% at March 31.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Earlier, Affirm GAAP EPS of -$0.65 misses by $0.08, revenue of $364.13M beats by $8.54M