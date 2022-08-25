Nanalysis Scientific reports Q2 results
Aug. 25, 2022 4:39 PM ETNanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCIF), NSCI:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Nanalysis Scientific press release (OTCQX:NSCIF): Q2 Revenue of $5.18M (+19.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.45M.
- Net loss for the three months ended was $2,5M
- Outlook of the Company and the main objective of the company is through next year is to capitalize on our recent acquisitions and CATSA service contract. This means we are restructuring and refocusing our benchtop NMR salesforce; we expect to launch the full multi-module high-field NMR product at Quad Systems, and are successfully executing on a methodical rollout of coverage across Canada's airports for the CATSA project," said Sean Krakiwsky.
Comments