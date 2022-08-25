APx Acquisition receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq
- Blank check company APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) has received a letter of non-compliance from Nasdaq over a failure to timely file its quarterly report.
- The stock exchange said it has not received APXI's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended Jun. 30.
- The company has until Oct. 24 to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is approved by the stock exchange, APXI may be granted an extension of up to 180 calendar days from due date of the Form 10-Q, or until Feb. 20, 2023, to regain compliance.
