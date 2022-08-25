Dentsply Sirona hires Simon Campion as president, CEO
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) said Thursday it appointed Simon Campion as president, CEO and member of the board, effective Sept. 12.
- Campion succeeds John Groetelaars, who served as interim CEO since Apr. Groetelaars will continue to serve on the board.
- Campion most recently served as EVP and president of the medical segment at Becton, Dickinson (BDX).
- With Campion's hiring, XRAY's board requested a full review of the firm's business and operations, including competitive positioning and portfolio, margin enhancement opportunities, and capital structure.
- XRAY had terminated Don Casey as CEO in Apr. and began an internal probe in May.
