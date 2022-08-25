Urban Edge adds advertising exec to board, names Norman Jenkins lead trustee

Aug. 25, 2022

  • Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) named Mary L. Baglivo, a marketing and advertising veteran, to its board of trustees, effective Sept. 1. At the same time, Susan Givens will retire from the board after she accepted a new executive position.
  • Norman Jenkins, who has more than 25 years of real estate experience, will become lead trustee.
  • Baglivo has led her own brand strategy and consulting firm, The Baglivo Group. She previously served as the CEO Americas at Saatchi & Saatchi, the global marketing and advertising agency. Before that, she was president at Arnold Worldwide, and had held several other leadership positions at other firms.
  • Earlier this month, Urban Edge (UE) amended and increased its revolving credit facility to $800M

