Farfetch Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17 beats by $0.08, revenue of $579.34M beats by $12.81M
Aug. 25, 2022 4:48 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Farfetch press release (NYSE:FTCH): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $579.34M (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $12.81M.
- Q2 2022 Gross Profit Margin of 46.2% and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin of 31.7%
- Q2 2022 Profit after Tax of $67.7 million (includes non-cash benefit arising from impact of lower share price on items held at fair value and remeasurements)
- Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $(24.2) million
- Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments of $675.2 million as of June 30, 2022.
- The following reflects Farfetch’s expectations for Full Year 2022 as of August 25, 2022:
- Digital Platform GMV growth of 0% to 5% year-over-year
- Brand Platform GMV growth of 0% to 10% year-over-year
- Targeting break-even Adjusted EBITDA
