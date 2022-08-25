Farfetch Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17 beats by $0.08, revenue of $579.34M beats by $12.81M

Aug. 25, 2022 4:48 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Farfetch press release (NYSE:FTCH): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $579.34M (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $12.81M.
  • Q2 2022 Gross Profit Margin of 46.2% and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin of 31.7%
  • Q2 2022 Profit after Tax of $67.7 million (includes non-cash benefit arising from impact of lower share price on items held at fair value and remeasurements)
  • Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $(24.2) million
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments of $675.2 million as of June 30, 2022.
  • The following reflects Farfetch’s expectations for Full Year 2022 as of August 25, 2022:
  • Digital Platform GMV growth of 0% to 5% year-over-year
  • Brand Platform GMV growth of 0% to 10% year-over-year
  • Targeting break-even Adjusted EBITDA

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.