Myriad Genetics receives expanded coverage in Japan for breast cancer diagnostic system
Aug. 25, 2022 4:50 PM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) said on Thursday that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) had granted expanded coverage for the use of its BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System to identify patients with a type of high-risk recurrent breast cancer who may benefit from Lynparza.
- The company's BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System will be used as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) and HER2-negative high-risk recurrent breast cancer.
- BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System is designed to detect and interpret germline BRCA1 and BRCA2 variants.
- Lynparza is jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca (AZN) and MSD.
