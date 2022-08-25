Volcon announces program to improve profitability, cash flow
Aug. 25, 2022 4:54 PM ETVolcon, Inc. (VLCN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) on Thursday announced a program to improve profitability and cash flow over the immediate and near term.
- VLCN will close its manufacturing operations in Round Rock, Texas and merge its logistics and storage operations into one location to cut storage and fulfillment costs.
- To improve product margins, VLCN inked a contract manufacturing deal with automotive supplier and manufacturer GLV Ventures.
- GLV will produce VLCN's Grunt in both current and future models and its all electric UTV Stag.
- VLCN expects these actions will improve gross margin on a product-by-product level by reducing materials, labor and overhead costs.
- The program will also cut operating expenses due to reduced headcount and facilities cost, thereby improving cash retention.
- VLCN also plans to reduce reliance on parts sourced from China and will consolidate its supply chain to countries friendly to U.S. manufacturers.
- "... we believe the best course of action for profitability and cash retention is to leverage the scale of third-party manufacturers. We believe eliminating our reliance on Chinese components to the greatest extent possible will improve our payment terms and cash outlay for parts and components that can be sourced closer to home," said VLCN CEO Jordan Davis.
Comments (1)