Voyager Token (VGX-USD) jumped roughly 34% in late Thursday afternoon trading as struggling cryptocurrency brokerage Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ) attracted takeover interest from crypto exchanges Binance and FTX, according to a report by CoinDesk, citing people with knowledge on the matter.

Apparently Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), America's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, assessed a possible restructuring agreement for Voyager (OTCPK:VYGVQ) in the form of a partnership with investment manager Callaway Capital Management, but it ended up tapping out after reviewing Voyager's financials, one person told CoinDesk.

As part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, bids for Voyager's (OTCPK:VYGVQ) assets are due Friday, the report said, followed by an auction on August 29 if necessary.

Voyager Token (VGX-USD), Voyager Digital's (OTCPK:VYGVQ) native digital coin with a market cap of $107.6M, soared around 50% to as high as $0.43 before easing to $0.37, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, the crypto's volume grinded higher by 735% to $34.6M. VYGVQ stock also gapped up almost 31% Thursday to $0.20 a share.

Binance, FTX and Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.

Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ) was among a growing list of crypto-related firms that was stung by the widespread market downturn triggered by May's multi-billion dollar collapse of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST-USD). The company was forced to suspend trading, deposits and withdrawals at the beginning of July due to the turbulent market conditions at the time.

Previously, (August 17) Voyager Digital to sell crypto exchange Coinfy.