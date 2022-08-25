Unity/ironSource deal spread widens after expert sees good chance of AppLovin improved offer

Aug. 25, 2022 4:58 PM ETironSource Ltd. (IS), U, APPBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor18 Comments

Ironsource mobile advertising company office facade in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The deal spread in Unity Software's (NYSE:U) planned purchase of ironSource (NYSE:IS) after an industry expert said he believes that there is a decent chance that AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) isn't going to walk away from its Unity bid.
  • An industry expert on a call with United First Partners on Thursday said he believed that there was a 50%-75% that AppLovin comes back with an improved offer for Unity (U) after an earlier bid was rejected.
  • IronSource shares plunged 11% on Aug. 9 after AppLovin disclosed it had offered to buy Unity (U) on the condition that Unity would drop its deal with ironSource (IS).
  • In connection with the ironSource (IS) deal, Unity’s (U) board authorized a 24-month share buyback program of up to $2.5 billion, effective upon closing of the merger, Unity said last Monday when it rejected the AppLovin bid.
  • AppLovin (APP) shares have plunged 33% since it made its unsolicited offer for Unity (U) and it cut its annual guidance earlier this month.

Recommended For You

Comments (18)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.