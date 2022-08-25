Unity/ironSource deal spread widens after expert sees good chance of AppLovin improved offer
Aug. 25, 2022 4:58 PM ETironSource Ltd. (IS), U, APPBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor18 Comments
- The deal spread in Unity Software's (NYSE:U) planned purchase of ironSource (NYSE:IS) after an industry expert said he believes that there is a decent chance that AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) isn't going to walk away from its Unity bid.
- An industry expert on a call with United First Partners on Thursday said he believed that there was a 50%-75% that AppLovin comes back with an improved offer for Unity (U) after an earlier bid was rejected.
- IronSource shares plunged 11% on Aug. 9 after AppLovin disclosed it had offered to buy Unity (U) on the condition that Unity would drop its deal with ironSource (IS).
- In connection with the ironSource (IS) deal, Unity’s (U) board authorized a 24-month share buyback program of up to $2.5 billion, effective upon closing of the merger, Unity said last Monday when it rejected the AppLovin bid.
- AppLovin (APP) shares have plunged 33% since it made its unsolicited offer for Unity (U) and it cut its annual guidance earlier this month.
