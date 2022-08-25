Most of the units are shut Thursday at BP's (NYSE:BP) 435K bbl/day Whiting, Indiana, refinery following a fire last night, threatening to tighten fuel markets just as farmers in the Midwest prepare for harvesting season.

The fire at the refinery - the largest in the U.S. Midwest and BP's (BP) largest anywhere in the world - affected utilities to multiple units at the refinery, and the company has called in most of the refinery's employees to work on repairs and restarts, Reuters reports.

Chicago CBOB gasoline (UGA) reportedly gained $0.305/gal, trading $0.03 above the futures benchmark on Nymex, while Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel gained $0.17/gal to trade $0.20 above Nymex diesel futures.

The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, Bloomberg reports, citing Wood Mackenzie's Genscape.

The units shut are said to include Pipestill 12, the Midwest's largest crude unit with a capacity of 255K bbl/day, and the 70K bbl/day Pipestill 11A.

Cenovus Energy recently agreed to buy BP's 50% interest in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio for $300M.