Riverview Acquisition shareholders approve business combination with Westrock Coffee
Aug. 25, 2022 5:00 PM ETRiverview Acquisition Corp. Units (RVACU), RVACBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- The stockholders of publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company Riverview Acquisition (NASDAQ:RVAC) approved a proposed business combination with Westrock Coffee Holdings.
- A total of 24,469,389 shareholders, or 78.3% of the beverages company's issued and outstanding shares as of Aug. 3, were present at a special meeting, either in person, electronically or represented by proxy.
- A total of 23,428,049 shareholders, or 75.0% of the outstanding common stock, voted in favor of the business combination.
- The proposed business combination is expected to close on Aug. 26.
- The combined entity's shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq from Aug. 29, under the ticker symbol WEST.
- Shares were trading +0.40% post-market.
- Source: Press Release
