Riverview Acquisition shareholders approve business combination with Westrock Coffee

Aug. 25, 2022 5:00 PM ETRiverview Acquisition Corp. Units (RVACU), RVACBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on a torn dollar bill

zimmytws

  • The stockholders of publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company Riverview Acquisition (NASDAQ:RVAC) approved a proposed business combination with Westrock Coffee Holdings.
  • A total of 24,469,389 shareholders, or 78.3% of the beverages company's issued and outstanding shares as of Aug. 3, were present at a special meeting, either in person, electronically or represented by proxy.
  • A total of 23,428,049 shareholders, or 75.0% of the outstanding common stock, voted in favor of the business combination.
  • The proposed business combination is expected to close on Aug. 26.
  • The combined entity's shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq from Aug. 29, under the ticker symbol WEST.
  • Shares were trading +0.40% post-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.