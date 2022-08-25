Capital City Bank appoints Jep Larkin as CFO, Kimbrough Davis retires

  • Capital City Bank (NASDAQ:CCBG) said on Thursday Jep Larkin will succeed Kimbrough Davis and become the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2023.
  • Kimbrough Davis has elected to retire after 41 years with the company, CCBG said.
  • Mr. Larkin, 58, joined Capital City in 1986. He lead CCBG’s Internal Audit Division from 1992 to 2002, and was appointed Controller of the bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, where he served until 2021.
  • Davis was CCBG’s Chief Financial Officer since 1987 and was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 1997.

