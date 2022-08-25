Along with the launch of a review to explore the sale of the entire business or selected assets, American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) announced that Kevin Keough has been named as CEO.

Mr. Keough has served as company’s Chief Transformation Officer since April. From 2006 to 2022, Mr. Keough served in senior operating roles with three private equity firms, including Arcapita, Investcorp, and Navigation Capital Partners.

Tom King will shift from the role of CFO to Chief of Staff, on an interim basis, reporting to Mr. Keough.

Effective September 1, 2022, Adrian Foltz and Onex Evans have been promoted to the roles of CFO and Chief Accounting Officer, respectively, both reporting to Mr. Keough.

Michael Tessler has stepped down from the board of directors and Larry Mock has been appointed to his previous role as chairman of the board.

Former CEO Darrell Mays will continue to serve as the executive vice chairman of the Board.

In conjunction with these changes, the Company also announced that it had retained Northland Capital Markets to advise the Company in connection with a comprehensive strategic review process that could lead to the sale of the Company or selected assets. Northland Capital Markets is the trade name for certain capital markets and investment banking services of Northland Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.