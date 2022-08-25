iMining Technologies plans to relocate its headquarters to Alberta, Canada
Aug. 25, 2022 5:11 PM ETiMining Technologies Inc. (IBKKF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- iMining Technologies (OTCPK:IBKKF) on Thursday has planned to move its headquarters to the province of Alberta, Canada from Vancouver.
- The relocation will enable iMining (OTCPK:IBKKF) to "further cement our presence in the Canadian blockchain space," said Khurram Shroff, the company's CEO.
- Also, the blockchain-focused firm will be able to advance the hosting of future cryptocurrency mining operations by using existing oil and gas wells across Alberta, it said.
- In May, iMining sold two parcels of digital land in decentraland metaverse.
