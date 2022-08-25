iMining Technologies plans to relocate its headquarters to Alberta, Canada

  • iMining Technologies (OTCPK:IBKKF) on Thursday has planned to move its headquarters to the province of Alberta, Canada from Vancouver.
  • The relocation will enable iMining (OTCPK:IBKKF) to "further cement our presence in the Canadian blockchain space," said Khurram Shroff, the company's CEO.
  • Also, the blockchain-focused firm will be able to advance the hosting of future cryptocurrency mining operations by using existing oil and gas wells across Alberta, it said.
  • In May, iMining sold two parcels of digital land in decentraland metaverse.

