Finch to get back rights to IBD product candidates after Takeda ends collaboration
Aug. 25, 2022 5:12 PM ETFinch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH), TAKBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) on Thursday said Japanese pharmaceutical major Takeda (NYSE:TAK) had ended their collaboration and that it would regain rights to investigational microbiome products FIN-524 and FIN-525.
- FNCH had signed a development and commercialization deal with TAK for FIN-524 and FIN-525 for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which would now be terminated effective Nov. 17, Finch (FNCH) said in a statement.
- FNCH said it had got more than $44M from Takeda (TAK) over the course of the collaboration.
- Upon termination of the agreement, FNCH will get a royalty-free license to all data and intellectual property generated during the collaboration.
- FNCH stock -2.1% to $2.63 after hours.
