Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio grows at 2.5% annualized rate in July

  • Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio expanded at an annualized rate of 2.5% in July, easing from +3.9% in June and +8.4% in July 2021, according to the company's monthly volume statistics released Thursday.
  • Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $8.0B in July, representing 20% of total SF mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.
  • SF delinquency rate improved to 0.73% in July from 0.76% in June; multifamily delinquencies was unchanged at 0.07%.
  • The aggregate unpaid balance of its mortgage-related investments portfolio fell by ~$1.6B in July.
  • Its mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 3.5% in July.
  • Previously, (July 28) Freddie Mac Q2 earnings miss as refi activity hurt by rising mortgage rates.

