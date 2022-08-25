Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio grows at 2.5% annualized rate in July
Aug. 25, 2022 5:33 PM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio expanded at an annualized rate of 2.5% in July, easing from +3.9% in June and +8.4% in July 2021, according to the company's monthly volume statistics released Thursday.
- Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $8.0B in July, representing 20% of total SF mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.
- SF delinquency rate improved to 0.73% in July from 0.76% in June; multifamily delinquencies was unchanged at 0.07%.
- The aggregate unpaid balance of its mortgage-related investments portfolio fell by ~$1.6B in July.
- Its mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 3.5% in July.
