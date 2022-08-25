Statera Biopharma gets anticipated notice of additional filing delinquency from Nasdaq
Aug. 25, 2022 5:39 PM ETStatera Biopharma, Inc. (STAB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) on Thursday said it had got an expected additional notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq due to the company's failure to file its form 10-Q for the June quarter with the U.S. SEC in a timely manner.
- STAB had previously said that it had got non-compliance notices from Nasdaq regarding its inability to file its form 10-K for fiscal year 2021 and form 10-Q for the March quarter.
- Statera (STAB) said it plans to provide the exchange with an update regarding its compliance efforts.
- The company also said it plans to submit a timely plan to regain compliance.
- STAB stock was unchanged at $0.22 after hours.
