Atrion gets new finance chief
Aug. 25, 2022 5:40 PM ETAtrion Corporation (ATRI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Board of Directors has approved a succession plan under which Cindy Ferguson, currently the company’s controller, will become the VP and CFO, Secretary, and Treasurer effective March 4, 2023.
- He is succeeding Jeffery Strickland, who currently holds those positions and whose retirement effective March 3, 2023 has been previously reported.
- Ms. Ferguson joined on June 14, 2021 as the controller and has served the position since that date.
- Prior to joining the company, Ms. Ferguson spent 17 years with Texas Instruments in various accounting and finance roles both domestically and in Europe.
Comments (1)