Bed Bath & Beyond plans to update on strategy during call next week

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) announced that it will hold a conference call on August 31 to provide a business and strategic update

Interim CEO Sue Gove: "We recognize the strong interest in our company and our plans to better serve customers, recapture market share, drive growth and profitability, ensure our vendors are supported, and strengthen our balance sheet. We look forward to providing an update on our business next week, including a preview of strategies and changes being implemented across the enterprise to deliver results for all stakeholders."

Shares of BBBY moved up 3.96% in after-hours trading to $10.50 vs. the 52-week trading range of $4.38 to $30.14.