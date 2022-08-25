Coinbase to add retail-focused nano ether futures to its derivatives platform
- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) will add so-called nano ether (ETH-USD) futures contracts to its derivatives platform on August 29 to attract more retail traders, according to a blog post dated Thursday.
- The move came after the company's derivatives exchange, formerly known as FairX, introduced nano bitcoin (BTC-USD) futures towards the end of June. Those contracts, of which a total of 2.9M have been traded as of August 24, require less upfront capital than traditional futures products, it said.
- "While still in its early stages, we believe that product innovation and an accessible entry point for the retail market have contributed to its success," the blog read.
- Similarly, CME Group (CME) said earlier in August that it's set to launch ether (ETH-USD) futures options on September 12, roughly the same time when the ETH blockchain is estimated to transition, or "merge," to a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism from Proof-of-Work.
- Earlier this week, Coinbase rolls out wrapped staked token for ether before merge.
