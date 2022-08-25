Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) says it's implemented a plan to further reduce its headcount, and noted filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer has exited its board.

Skillz stock is down 1.5% after hours.

In an SEC filing, the company noted its new plan to cut jobs is unrelated to a reorganization it announced last month.

In connection with the restructuring, it expects to take on severance and related costs of about $3M, most all of which is expected to be incurred in the third quarter.

It estimates annualized payroll cost savings will come to at least $10M.

Bruckheimer - producer of film hits Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun and Flashdance, among many others - notified the company on Aug. 19 that he would resign his board seat. He didn't exit due to any disagreement with the company on any matter, Skillz says.

His exit does terminate his consulting agreement and Bruckheimer forfeits any unvested incentives.

The company appointed Seth Schorr to the board Thursday; Schorr has been CEO of Fifth Street Gaming since 2011, and serves as chairman of Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino.

Skillz also gave notice that Doris Fritz-Bianchi will leave the post of Head of People effective Sept. 9.