Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) closed +6.5% in Thursday's trading, approaching its YTD high set before its recent equity raise, as shares were swept up in the excitement over Plug Power's hydrogen supply deal with Amazon.

Plug (PLUG) popped 9% in reaction to the deal, which also helped FuelCell Energy (FCEL) and Ballard Power (BLDP), which closed +2.9% and +4.8%, respectively.

Bloom (BE) may have benefited from Bank of America's reinstatement of the stock with a Buy rating and $34 price target, seeing momentum building into year-end with 60% of expected full-year revenues slated for H2 based on the company's guidance.

"We find the merits on Bloom's solid oxide electrolyzer to be particularly compelling vs. the competition with our review of third-party estimates suggesting costs remain misunderstood," BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith wrote, adding that execution risk is "palatable but upside remains too differentiated to ignore."

"The combination of innate electrical efficiency advantages and prospects of a far quicker pace of reduction on capex from a more nascent starting point coupled with higher learning rates frames material upside," the analyst said.

Bloom (BE) also is seen as a big winner from the new Inflation Reduction Act, which includes subsidies for hydrogen gas production that can reach $3/kg.

Bloom Energy (BE) shares surged as much as 85% since Senator Joe Manchin signed on to the deal that paved the way for passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.