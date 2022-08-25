Hot Stocks: SNOW jumps on earnings news; PTON, ANF fall; ALB sets 52-week high

With investors focused on the Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wall Street staged a notable advance on Thursday. The Nasdaq led the rally, climbing 1.7%.

Snowflake (SNOW) represented one of the standout gainers. Boosted by the release of earnings news, the stock expanded its value by more than a fifth.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) also pushed higher, setting a fresh 52-week high.

On the downside, Peloton Interactive (PTON) plunged following its quarterly update. At the same time, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) set a new 52-week low, weighed down by earnings news.

Standout Gainer

Strong financial figures and a boosted forecast prompted buying in Snowflake (SNOW). Shares soared 23%.

SNOW reported a quarterly loss that came in wider than analysts had projected. However, revenue exceeded consensus, jumping 83% to $497M.

The data warehousing company also raised its full-year product revenue forecast. The firm targeted a top-line figure between $1.905B and $1.915B.

SNOW jumped $36.79 to conclude trading at $196.28. With the advance, the company reached its highest close since April, coming further off a 52-week low of $110.26 established in mid-June.

Standout Decliner

Peloton Interactive (PTON) suffered intense selling pressure following the release of disappointing quarterly results. With the company also providing a weak revenue forecast, the stock dropped 18%.

The provider of internet-connected workout equipment posted a Q4 operating loss of $1.2B, with $415M related to restructuring charges. Revenue dropped 28%, including a 55% plunge in connected fitness revenue.

The company predicted Q1 revenue of $625M to $650M. Analysts were looking for a figure around $772M.

PTON closed at $11.01, a decline of $2.47 on the session. Even with the slide, the stock remained off its 52-week low of $8.22 reached in mid-July.

Notable New High

Albemarle (ALB) received a boost from signs of strong lithium demand, carried higher after an analyst took a bullish stance on lithium-ion battery maker Freyr Battery (FREY). ALB climbed almost 3% on the session to reach a 52-week high.

Goldman Sachs raised its rating on FREY to Buy, touting the potential benefits the company could see from the Inflation Reduction Act. FREY rallied 19% on the news.

The updraft also helped ALB, with shares of the specialty chemicals maker rose $7.61 to close at $295.68. During the session, the stock also reached an intraday 52-week high of $298.17.

Thursday's advance added to a recent upswing for the stock. Shares, which traded below $196 as recently as the first half of July, have climbed more than 50% since that time.

Notable New Low

The release of quarterly results sent Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) spiraling to a new low. The stock dropped 6% after the retailer posted a loss for its latest quarter, surprising analysts, who had predicted a profit.

The red ink came as revenue dropped nearly 7% from last year, falling to a level of $806M. The company saw significant weakness at its Hollister brand, where results were hurt by inflation and changing consumer tastes amid an economic situation that the firm said "deteriorated" in Q2.

On the news, ANF touched a new intraday 52-week low of $15.87. Shares rebounded from there, briefly ticking into positive territory during the morning. From there, shares slumped back into the red and finished lower by $1.18 to close at $17.44.

Overall, ANF has lost about half its value since the end of 2021.

To see more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.