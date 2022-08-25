Grain futures fell on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report caused confusion among traders; the USDA retracted the data after the markets closed.

In its retraction, the USDA said a new system for publishing the weekly report had encountered "challenges that affected the physical dissemination of the export sales data as well as data quality."

Among data that confused traders were export sales of soybeans from the upcoming harvest that totaled 4.7M metric tons, nearly 4x larger than the highest analyst estimate.

In Thursday's CBOT trading, December wheat (W_1:COM) settled -3% to $7.89 per bushel, November soybeans (S_1:COM) ended -1.8% to $14.31 1/4 per bushel, and December corn (C_1:COM) closed -1.1% to $6.50 per bushel.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:WEAT), (NYSEARCA:SOYB), (NYSEARCA:CORN), (DBO), (MOO)

Separately, preliminary data from the Pro Farmer crop tour showed corn yields in Iowa - the top producing corn state in the U.S. - averaging 198 bu/acre, above last year's 190.7 bu/acre and the three-year average of 183.8 bu/acre.

Corn and soybean crops are showing good potential compared to first three days of the tour due to irregular rains in the eastern Corn Belt, according to Bloomberg.

"We can see a really strong corn crop, especially as we head north with heavy ears," said Brian Grete, editor for the Pro Farmer newsletter.

The recent selloff in the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) ETF may have provided a buying opportunity with room for a rebound in global demand expectations, BOOX Research writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.