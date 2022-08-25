Looking to replicate the success of rival Disney's Marvel, Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is turning to Dan Lin to take charge of its DC comics-based brand in film and television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lin, producer of such hits as the It horror movies as well as Aladdin and The Lego Movie, will report directly to WBD CEO David Zaslav, according to the report.

And structurally, that looks to give Lin control of the DC brand past a few division heads - including the Warner Bros. studio's Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, HBO/HBO Max's Casey Bloys, and Warner Bros. TV's Channing Dungey.

Zaslav was said to be searching for his own Kevin Feige - the executive who led Marvel to a multibillion-dollar success for Disney (DIS).

With Lin's much higher profile, the news would mean that current DC Films head Walter Hamada would transition out of the role, according to the report. Hamada joined DC in 2018, just as the unit was trying to right itself after the disappointment of 2017's Justice League.

DC has been making no shortage of news at the parent company this week: Warner Bros. locked down Matt Reeves, director of DC hit The Batman, to a first-look deal, and on Wednesday the company said it would delay sequels to Aquaman and Shazam.