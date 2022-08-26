A Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) restaurant in Lansing, Michigan, became the chain's first location to vote to join a union, the Teamsters Union announced Thursday.

Chipotle (CMG) has five business days to file objections to the election; if no objections are raised, the National Labor Relations Board regional director would certify the results, and the company would be required to start bargaining in good faith with the union.

The Lansing store was the first among Chipotle's (CMG) ~3K U.S. locations to hold such a vote, after the company shut down a Maine site last month after workers had petitioned for an election of their own.

Unions are a rarity in the restaurant industry, although more than 200 Starbucks cafes in the U.S. have voted to unionize in the last 10 months; the National Labor Relations Board says Starbucks has illegally withheld pay and benefits from thousands of unionized workers.