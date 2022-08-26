Chipotle restaurant in Michigan becomes chain's first to unionize

Aug. 25, 2022 8:02 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments

New York City Sues Chipotle For $150 Million Over Workweek Law Violations

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

A Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) restaurant in Lansing, Michigan, became the chain's first location to vote to join a union, the Teamsters Union announced Thursday.

Chipotle (CMG) has five business days to file objections to the election; if no objections are raised, the National Labor Relations Board regional director would certify the results, and the company would be required to start bargaining in good faith with the union.

The Lansing store was the first among Chipotle's (CMG) ~3K U.S. locations to hold such a vote, after the company shut down a Maine site last month after workers had petitioned for an election of their own.

Unions are a rarity in the restaurant industry, although more than 200 Starbucks cafes in the U.S. have voted to unionize in the last 10 months; the National Labor Relations Board says Starbucks has illegally withheld pay and benefits from thousands of unionized workers.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.