Everbridge jumps 11% after report of potential sale process
Aug. 25, 2022 8:55 PM ETEverbridge, Inc. (EVBG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Enterprise software firm Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) soared 12% after a report that the company is exploring its strategic options including a sale.
- Everbridge (EVBG) is said to be working with advisers as it considers its options, according to a Bloomberg report. Possible acquirers include private equity firms and industrial companies.
- The potential sale comes after activist investor Ancora had been pushing the company to explore a sale before it was defeated in a proxy battle in May. Ancora in March called for the public-warning technology company to sell itself. Ancora at the time said it believed the company may be worth $70 a share in a takeout.
- The activist sale push came after Everbridge (EVBG) shares had plunged before the activist disclosed its stake in March, including a 45% decline on Dec. 10 following the surprise resignation of Chief Executive David Meredith.
- Everbridge (EVBG) late last month named David Wagner, formerly president and CEO of Zix, as its new CEO.
Comments (1)