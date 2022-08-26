Everbridge jumps 11% after report of potential sale process

Aug. 25, 2022

  • Enterprise software firm Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) soared 12% after a report that the company is exploring its strategic options including a sale.
  • Everbridge (EVBG) is said to be working with advisers as it considers its options, according to a Bloomberg report. Possible acquirers include private equity firms and industrial companies.
  • The potential sale comes after activist investor Ancora had been pushing the company to explore a sale before it was defeated in a proxy battle in May. Ancora in March called for the public-warning technology company to sell itself. Ancora at the time said it believed the company may be worth $70 a share in a takeout.
  • The activist sale push came after Everbridge (EVBG) shares had plunged before the activist disclosed its stake in March, including a 45% decline on Dec. 10 following the surprise resignation of Chief Executive David Meredith.
  • Everbridge (EVBG) late last month named David Wagner, formerly president and CEO of Zix, as its new CEO.

