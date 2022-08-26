Merck's talks with Seagen said to hit obstacle over price - report

Aug. 25, 2022

Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

  • Merck & Co.'s (NYSE:MRK) discussions to purchase cancer-drug company Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) are said to have been put on hold.
  • The talks are said to have ended over a disagreement on price, according to a Bloomberg report. The discussions could still resume and a deal could still happen.
  • The news comes after a WSJ report last month indicated that potential Merck (MRK) purchase of Seagen (SGEN) for about $40 billion, or $200/share was delayed due to Daiichi Sankyo arbitration as well as a data readout for the Seagen’s bladder-cancer therapy Padcev.
  • The WSJ had originally reported last month that a possible megadeal was expected by or before Merck reported its earnings on July 28.
  • RBC Markets upgraded Seagen (SGEN) last Tuesday, writing that a recent pullback in company shares has made it a tempting buyout target.

Comments (11)

