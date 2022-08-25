Dominion threatens to kill offshore wind farm over performance guarantee

Aug. 25, 2022 1:22 PM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor27 Comments

Aerial view, Enormous windmills stand in the sea along a dutch sea.Fryslân wind farm, the largest inland wind farm in the world. Friesland, Breezanddijk, Netherlands

Eisenlohr

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) will abandon its planned 2.6 GW wind farm off the Virginia coast if state regulators do not reverse their decision to set a performance guarantee requirement for the project, Utility Dive reported Thursday.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission's decision that Dominion's (D) customers must be held harmless for any shortfall in energy production below the Coastal Virginia wind project's expected 42% average annual capacity factor is "untenable," the utility said in a filing with the agency.

Dominion (D) Chairman, President and CEO Robert Blue used the same language in the company's most recent earnings conference call.

According to Utility Dive, Dominion (D) said the performance guarantee requirement is unlawful and inconsistent with the utility regulatory framework that lets utilities recover reasonably and prudently incurred costs.

The performance guarantee, as written, "will prevent the project from moving forward, and the company will be forced to terminate all development and construction activities," the utility said.

Dominion Energy (D) shares are "cheap compared to similar firms," and "could make for a decent prospect for the right kind of investor," Daniel Jones writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (27)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.