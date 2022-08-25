Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) will abandon its planned 2.6 GW wind farm off the Virginia coast if state regulators do not reverse their decision to set a performance guarantee requirement for the project, Utility Dive reported Thursday.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission's decision that Dominion's (D) customers must be held harmless for any shortfall in energy production below the Coastal Virginia wind project's expected 42% average annual capacity factor is "untenable," the utility said in a filing with the agency.

Dominion (D) Chairman, President and CEO Robert Blue used the same language in the company's most recent earnings conference call.

According to Utility Dive, Dominion (D) said the performance guarantee requirement is unlawful and inconsistent with the utility regulatory framework that lets utilities recover reasonably and prudently incurred costs.

The performance guarantee, as written, "will prevent the project from moving forward, and the company will be forced to terminate all development and construction activities," the utility said.

Dominion Energy (D) shares are "cheap compared to similar firms," and "could make for a decent prospect for the right kind of investor," Daniel Jones writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.