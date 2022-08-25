Denbury (NYSE:DEN) -0.5% in Thursday's trading despite a positive analysis by Jinjoo Lee in The Wall Street Journal's Heard On The Street column, touting the company's carbon dioxide gathering infrastructure as being "in just the right place at the right time."

Unlike some low carbon or clean energy technology stocks that promise profits in the distant future, Denbury (DEN) already generates profits today, which means growing the business of getting carbon dioxide from industrial customers looking to offset carbon emissions "would be a nice cherry on top rather than a necessity," Lee writes.

Denbury (DEN) has lined up contracts to take 7M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide from industrial customers and is on track to execute 10M tons/year worth of agreements by the end of this year, Lee says.

The company also has more cash generating potential going forward because a hedging requirement imposed by its bank credit facility has been lifted; analysts expect to see $198M of free cash flow this year - more than double last year's result - followed by a 56% increase in 2023.

"Oil prices could be near a cyclical peak, but the cost of emissions is bound to grow," Lee writes, and "Denbury may be one of the few fossil fuel producers in the U.S. that can reap the benefit."

Denbury (DEN) shares surged recently after Bloomberg reported that the company was exploring options including a potential sale.