Asia-Pacific markets rose as investors await Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

Japan +0.54%. Japan inflation - Tokyo area headline CPI for August 2.9% y/y (expected 2.5%). Tokyo prices rose at the fastest pace in nearly 8 years.

China +0.05%. The US has suspended 26 Chinese carrier flights in response to China limiting some US flights citing COVID measures.

Hong Kong +0.46%.

Australia +1.01%

India +0.43%.

Overnight in the U.S., major indices close at session highs ahead of Powell tomorrow. The Dow industrial average rose 322.53 points or 0.98% at 33291.79, S&P index rose 58.35 points or 1.41% at 4199.11. The NASDAQ index rose 207.75 points or 1.67% at 12639.28.

New Zealand consumer sentiment improves in August to 85.4 (prior 81.9).

Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, though gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day.

Brent crude futures climbed 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $99.80 a barrel at 0051 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.00 a barrel.

Gold prices were subdued on Friday, as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at a key central bankers’ meeting, which will be vetted for guidance on interest rate hikes.

Spot gold edged 0.2% lower at $1,755.09 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,769.2.

Spot silver dipped 0.4% to $19.2 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $882.79, and palladium was up 0.2% at $2,151.55.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.10%; S&P 500 -0.11%; Nasdaq -0.14%.